By Prossy Kisakye

Union leaders under their umbrella body, Public Service International (PSI) have revealed that corruption and lack of transparency are the main reasons why Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) has failed in several institutions in Uganda.

Launching a report on public perception of PPP in Kampala, lead researcher, Prof. Alfred Nuwagaba, said persistent corruption and lack of transparency in entities like power distribution company UMEME, has hindered the fulfilment of its core values.

He says due to lack of transparency most of the information in their contracts is not in the public domain yet their service targets the public as key clients.

The report indicates that 79% of the interviewees have heard of PPPs, while 92% of them do not know how they work which means that there is not a lot of information and awareness about PPP projects.