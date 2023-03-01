Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts, Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has quizzed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)’s technical team over delayed payment of causal workers.

Earlier this week, KCCA casual workers especially the cleaners stormed City Hall in protest over their 4-month delayed salary.

Officials led by KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka were also asked to explain non-remittance of statutory payments like National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contribution for workers and Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

In response, Kisaka said the authority is in the process of streamlining the casual workforce’s payments so that they are paid on time in future.

The committee chairperson, Joel Ssenyonyi asked Kisaka to ensure she fulfills her promise in time, urging that these workers get little pay thus it shouldn’t be delayed.

Meanwhile, Kyadondo East MP, Muwada Nkunyingi grilled Kisaka over Lord Mayor’s claims that she undermines the political leadership in violation of the Kampala Capital City Authority (Amendment) Act 2019.

However, she denied the claims.