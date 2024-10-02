The Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has recommended that the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development ensure the timely release of funds to different government entities to avoid delays in work plans.

Chaired by Medard Lubega Sseggona, the committee referred to the Equal Opportunities Commission, which they say failed to utilize Shs1.673 billion in FY 2022/23 allocated for salaries and gratuity due to delayed recruitment of staff.

Speaking on the same recommendation, Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa expressed the need to revise the Public Finance Management Act regarding late releases and the return of funds to the consolidated fund.

“When we were presenting PAC reports in the last session, we did advise that Parliament needed to consider serious reforms in the Public Finance Management Act, especially with regard to scenarios where money comes late, not used and swept back,” Basalirwa said on Wednesday.