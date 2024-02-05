The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has established a committee to oversee the development of the late Archbishop Janani Luwum’s burial site.

Since its inauguration in 2015, JananI Luwum Day has commemorated the Archbishop, and plans have been in place to develop his burial site into a tourism center.

However, after nine years, delays have occurred due to President Museveni’s recommendation to redesign the master plan. The new plan would incorporate a sports stadium and other facilities to generate long-term revenue for the diocese.

Canon Gladys Anyat, chairperson of the local organizing committee, told KFM that a committee to oversee the site’s development is already formed and awaits inauguration.

“Meetings have been going on and I assume the progress is not very bad. I know that the Archibishop in consultation with the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigtum has already put in place the committee for that work and it will be inaugurated soon,” she said.

This year’s 47th JananI Luwum commemorations will be held on February 16th at the commemoration site in Kitgum District. Preparations are underway, according to Canon Gladys.