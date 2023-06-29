By Daniel Wandera

The Church of Uganda House of Bishops is today expected to determine the fate of the Bishop-elect of Luweero Diocese, Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula.

According to the Provincial Secretary, Church of Uganda Can William Onen, the bishops are currently on a three-day tour of the Albertine region in Hoima City at the invitation of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

However, besides checking on the progress of oil production, the bishops are expected to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the tour to discuss other matters with the Luwero bishop issue top on the agenda.

Ssemakula was elected the fourth bishop of Luweero during a special meeting in Kisoro on April 3rd and is meant to be installed on July 16th.

However, a section of Christians from Luweero diocese led by one Kenneth Kikabi, have petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Kazimba Mugalu, seeking to nullify Kasana’s election over a number of issues.

In a May 5th petition, Kikabi alleges adultery, irregular nomination, and eventual election as the main grounds for seeking the nullification.