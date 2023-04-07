Church of Uganda is remaining with only Shs16 billion to clear Janan Luwum Church House debt. This was revealed by former prime minister of Uganda, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi who is currently serving as the chairperson of the Love Gift Committee that is soliciting funds to clear the building’s debt

Speaking to the media at Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu’s residence in Namirembe on Thursday, Mbabazi said the project has seen tremendous success, now remaining with only Shs16 billion debt out of the Shs60 billion.

He is optimistic that by September-October 2023, the debt will be cleared.

“I just want to assure the people that we have no doubt that we will overcome, we are only remaining with 16 billion shillings in debt and we have a commitment from a reliable source, dependable, that has always supported us, the president of Uganda,” Mr. Mbabazi said.

He further urged Ugandans to use this Easter season to embrace peace and love one another, noting that these are strong pillars of a developing nation.