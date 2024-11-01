The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu on Friday reminded President Museveni of the government’s obligation to fulfill compensation owed to the Church.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 5,000-seat All Saints’ Cathedral, Archbishop Kaziimba acknowledged the government’s support, highlighting President Museveni’s directive to the Minister of Finance to compensate the Church for land in Entebbe and at Makerere in Kampala.

He, however, urged the President to follow up on the remaining Shs21 billion, noting that the Church was excluded from compensation in the current financial year.

The Archbishop also requested the President’s assistance in acquiring a plot of land adjacent to the Cathedral, which is available for Shs9.3 billion. He explained that the land would enable the Cathedral to expand its operations.

“I request that the government clears our remaining compensation of 21 billion UGX. This financial year we were not considered. Your Excellency, just behind this Cathedral, there is a piece of land which is on sale at 9.3 Billion UGX and we request for support to purchase it so that it hclpsus to expand the operation area of the Cathedral. Your Excellency, Bishop Hannington day as a public Holiday is not yet sorted as you had promised to consult,” Kaziimba said.

In response, President Museveni pledged Shs1 billion from government funds and an additional Shs1 million in cattle toward these requests.

The new Cathedral now has a seating capacity of 5,000, up from its previous 750. It is uniquely designed with two galleries, modern lighting, and elegant finishes, making it the largest worship space in Uganda and East Africa.