City councillors have appealed to the technical wing of Kampala Capital City Authority ( KCCA) to be extra vigilant while giving out stalls to vendors in the new Busega market.

This follows a report presented by the deputy lord mayor, Doreen Nyanjura to councillors revealing irregularities in stall allocation, lockups, and shops.

The report further highlights that some KCCA officials and market leaders allegedly team up to buy and sell stalls at a fee of Shs5 million, something that is illegal.

The KCCA workers councillor, Bismark Ssempija has tasked the local government ministry to intervene saying it is unfair for people to get more than two stalls.