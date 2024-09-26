Lord councilors at the City Hall in Kampala will hold an ordinary council meeting on Thursday to discuss, among other things, a report on the Kiteezi landfill.

The report is expected to be presented by the council executive after they failed to do so on September 17, 2024, which resulted in chaos.

The chaos ensued after a group of councilors demanded an apology from members of the executive for their failure to present the report during the meeting.

According to Thursday’s order paper, the council will also consider and approve the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) land management policy, among other matters.

The Kiteezi landfill in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, was a disaster waiting to happen, based on unmet promises by Kampala City authorities, and warnings from several reports.