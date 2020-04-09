The Counsellors’ Association has tipped couples on how to avoid violence in homes during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes a day after female lawyers raised the red flag over the increasing cases of domestic violence reported in 16 districts where they operate, attributing the trend to the fact that couples are now spending more time together.

The police has also blamed the rising trend of gender-based violence cases on failure by men to provide for their families due to the lockdown.

Now speaking to KFM, the spokesperson Uganda Counsellors’ Association Ali Male says in such situations, clear communication on financial challenges is crucial.