By Benjamin Jumbe

The director counter Terrorism Abbas Byakagaba has called on renewed vigilance from members of the public to avert any threats of terrorism in the country.

Addressing the media at the police headquarters in Naguru, Byakagaba said members of the public should know that the threat of terrorism remains alive all the time hence the need to remain alert.

He says, while the security agencies are prepared, support is needed from the community through reporting any suspicious characters.

He further challenges private security officers guarding various places to revive security checks in addition to measuring temperature.