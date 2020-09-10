Conflicting countries within the Great Lakes Region have been called upon to put aside their differences in order to enhance the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call comes from Members of Parliament of the Committee on Peace and Security of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region made during its Seventh Statutory meeting of the Committee held virtually via zoom.

The legislators noted that such conflicts at this time hamper the creation of a harmonized and coordinated approach towards the fight against the pandemic.

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Secretary General of the Forum Ambassador Onyango Kakoba said the Forum has changed its meetings to tackle COVID 19 related issues.

The forum is a regional organisation that brings together National Parliaments of the twelve member-states in the great lakes region namely; Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Zambia, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic, South Sudan, Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi.