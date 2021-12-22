By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja City is holding a couple for allegedly making their 9-year old child sleep in a room with animals.

The suspects who are residents of Namizi east village in Jinja north city division are said to have been arrested by the locals who invaded their home in the night and found the boy-child sharing the room with goats and chicken.

The area police station OC Charles Twinomukama confirmed the arrest of the couple.

Twinomukama said the child was produced with another Woman who was not at home.

Twinomukama said from the interrogations, it could be revealed that this child was being mistreated because of being a stepson on the side of the wife.

He said the suspects face charges of child abuse and neglect.