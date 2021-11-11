By Abubaker Kirunda

Residents of Bumwena village have today woken up to the shocking site of open graves of a dead couple with their remains missing.

The area LC1 Chairman Muhammed Egesa says unknown people dug up the graves of Mpoya Isabirye and his wife and made away with the remains.

The duo died 30 years ago.

Egesa says the concerned residents have tried to search for the couple’s remains in vain.

He says traditional healers operating in the area are suspected to be behind the stealing of these remains.

He said the matter has been reported to police for investigations so the suspects if found, are prosecuted for disturbing the peace of the dead.