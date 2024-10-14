The LDC court has adjourned a traffic offenses case against Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Zaake. The case was postponed until November 4, 2024, due to the unavailability of the trial magistrate, Martins Kirya.

MP Zaake is facing charges of careless and inconsiderate use of a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driving license, failing to comply with police directives, and driving without a valid third-party motor vehicle insurance.

Prosecution alleges that on July 22, 2024, at approximately 10:48 AM, Zaake was driving a black Nissan (UBD 184C) on Bombo Road in Kampala. He is accused of driving carelessly, obstructing traffic, and failing to consider other road users. Additionally, it is claimed that he was driving with an expired third-party insurance policy.

Furthermore, the state asserts that Zaake refused to move or park his vehicle when instructed by a uniformed police officer.

MP Zaake’s legal team, including George Musisi, Eron Kiiza, and Benjamin Katana, is seeking to challenge the legality of these traffic charges in the Constitutional Court. They plan to present their grounds for the challenge once the LDC Court grants their request.

In the meantime, they are requesting that the hearing of the case be suspended and the matter be referred to the Constitutional Court.