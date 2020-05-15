Kampala High Court judge Musa Sekana has ordered the government to pay Shs75 million in compensation to a former student of Makerere University Business School(MUBS) after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was shot by a stray bullet in the neck and throat by a police officer.

On November 20th 2013, Grace Nabwami was forced to discontinue her studies after a policeman from Kabalagala police station who was chasing suspected thieves shot her in the neck and throat while she was at her home in Ntende central village, Makindye division.

Due to this, her left hand became paralysed and the bullet damaged her bones.

In his ruling, Justice Sekana faulted the police officer for using a dangerous weapon which is a gun and recklessly shooting and injuring of an innocent person who was in her home.

Justice Sekana has stated that the policeman was a trained officer who knew how dangerous the weapon entrusted to him was and that he should have used it with utmost care whether chasing suspects or not.

He has ordered that the government pays the victim Shs75 million and also pay all the money the victim has spent in the suit.

In 2015, Nabwami dragged government to court seeking 200 million shillings in compensation for the life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of the start bullet.

She also stated that despite the said injuries, police or government did not help her in any way including her expensive medical bills.