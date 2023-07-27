The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has prohibited live coverage and publication of images in the corruption case against state minister for Karamoja Affair Agnes Nandutu.

The order has been issued by Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo following an application by state Attorney David Bisamunyu, asking court to regulate media coverage.

He says the right to information should be balanced to protect their two witnesses.

While delivering her ruling, tOkuo said the witnesses may be intimidated and cause a miscarriage of justice, adding that the press is only free to listen and get audio.

Nandutu is accused of participating in the diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region.

Nandutu, who doubles as the Woman Member of Parliament for Bududa district is battling charges of dealing with suspect property.

Prosecution states that during the month of June 2022 at the office of the Prime Minister’s Stores in Namanve and Kkola cell Bulwanyi Parish Mukono district, the minister dealt with 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of guage 28 by receiving and holding the said government property.

That Nandutu had reason to believe that the iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property an offense under the Anti-Corruption Act.