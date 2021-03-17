By Ruth Anderah

Busiro North Member of Parliament elect Paul Nsubuga has been arraigned before court and charged with theft of a mobile phone worth Shs80,000.

The 29year old Nsubuga appeared before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Doreen Karungi and denied the allegations.

Prosecution alleges that Nsubuga a resident of Nansana in Wakiso district, on 3rd June 2020 at Nakasero opposite Shoprite stole an Itel phone valued at Shs80,000 the property of Nicholas Karuhanga.

Court also heard that on the same date June 3rd 2020 at Nakasero opposite Shoprite, Nsubuga also stole Shs4.5million from Nicholas Karuhanga.

He has been granted a cash bail of Shs400,000 and each of his three sureties who include his 72year old grandfather Charles Kasozi , Mayor Kakiri Town council Muhammad Kisekka and his maternal auntie Santrina Namuli ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs1million.

He has been ordered to return to Court on March 29th for hearing of the case since police investigations are reportedly incomplete.