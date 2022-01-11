Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court has charged and remanded satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was arrested in December last year, to Kitalya Prison until January 21 when he will return to court for further mention of the charges.

Kakwenza, who won the PEN Pinter Prize International Writer of Courage award last year, was arrested on December 28, 2021, for allegedly making abusive, derogatory, and belittling tweets against President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is also the UPDF commander land forces.

