The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has granted the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, permission to file fresh charges against Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono, the Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs. The Minister is accused of mismanaging Shs1.5 billion allocated for peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub-region.

On Monday, Minister Kitutu appeared before the court to prevent the IGG from prosecuting her, claiming that she is being unfairly targeted as the case originates from the same file as the iron sheets theft case.

One of Minister Kitutu’s previous trials was stayed after she appealed in the Court of Appeal, citing a violation of her fundamental rights.

However, Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo ruled that the new case has no connection to the iron sheets case, as it solely concerns her alleged failure to adequately supervise peace-building initiatives in the region.

Minister Kitutu is expected to plead to the new charges on February 29, 2024.