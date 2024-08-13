Former Leader of the Opposition and Nyendo-Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, has demanded an apology from petitioners for accusing him of corruption.

Mpuuga’s call follows today’s court ruling on the service award granted to him and other parliamentary commissioners. He told the media at parliament that his name was tarnished when he and his colleagues received the award, with individuals even petitioning the High Court in May to challenge the commission’s authority to grant such awards. Today’s ruling, he said, vindicated him and the other commissioners.

Mpuuga acknowledged that financial matters often spark disagreement but insisted this should not be used to damage reputations without due process. He added that today’s court decision has resolved the issue.

“Today morning, we received the ruling of court on the matter, and in a way, it settles the dispute over the powers of the Commission, the role played by Parliament and its attendant committees as well as the Executive in this entire process of budgeting,” Mpuuga said.

“Some of the petitioners are lawyers, I think they have a fair understanding of what this ruling really means. They should be educating each other including those they have been lying to. I hope they will be able to come out and apologize to the country for misleading colleagues in Parliament,” he added.

The MP also called on those who pushed for a censure motion to apologize to Ugandans for misleading the public on matters they knew little about.