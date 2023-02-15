The High Court in Kampala has reversed an interim order that had been issued by the Mengo Chief magistrates Court against Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje that was stopping him from carrying out the activities of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

The said interim order had been obtained by businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba and four others.

Justice Esta Nambayo has faulted then Mengo Court Chief Magistrate Patrick Talisuna for acting illegally and irregularly when he entertained and issued an ex-parte interim order before giving a chance to Mufti Mubajje and Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to defend themselves.

Justice Nambayo further faulted Magistrate Talisuna for proceeding with wrongly and invalidly filed applications that were neither dated, signed, or sealed as required by the law.

She has now set aside the said ex-parte order, struck-out the invalid applications from court records, and ordered Basajjabalaba to pay costs to Mubajje and UMSC.

The case came after the Muslim leader blocked the businessman’s bid to contest for UMSC chairmanship on grounds that ; Basajjabalaba has ever been impeached yet the Amended UMSC Constitution forbids such a category of people from contesting for an important religious office.

Basajjalaba with 4 others then ran to Mengo court to secure an interim order stopping the newly elected UMSC leaders from swearing in.

He obtained an order against Mufti Mubajje and the entire UMSC from performing any religious and leadership activities including; leading prayers, praying for the dead, and solemnising marriages.