By Ruth Anderah

The Kampala High court has cleared Aloysious Mukasa as the elected MP for Lubaga South constituency after DP’s Euginia Nassolo withdrew the election petition she had filed against him.

By consent of both parties and their respective lawyers, it has been agreed that for purposes of harmony and reconciliation, Nassolo voluntarily withdraws the petition against MP Mukasa and that she will never raise the same issues in the future before the court.

The parties agreed that each one including the Electoral commission bears its own costs in the matter.

The consent judgment has been entered before Justice Dr Winfried Nabisinde who had also guided the parties to hold talks and resolve their matters amicably.

In the said petition filed in March this year, Nassolo had contended that Mukasa is not fit to be an MP as he lacks the requisite academic papers adding that he is also not a registered voter in the constituency as required by law.