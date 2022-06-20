By Ruth Anderah

The Court of Appeal has declared Connie Nakayenze Galiwango the duly elected Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament.

This is after three justices led by Elizabeth Musoke dismissed an election appeal filed by Lydia Wanyoto saying it was filed out of time.

In 2021, Mbale High Court Judge Andrew Baishaija also dismissed Wanyoto’s petition on grounds that she failed to show evidence that she won the highly contested polls.

Wanyoto was seeking nullification of Nakayenze’s election saying the principles and the provisions of the law relating to the conduct of credible elections were never followed as numerous election malpractice and irregularities were committed by Nakayenze and EC, which affected the poll results.

Nakayenze spoke to KFM shortly after the declaration by court in Kampala this morning.