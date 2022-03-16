By Ruth Anderah

The Nakawa magistrates Court has declared Olive Namazzi as the dully elected LC5 councillor for Nakawa.

This after the Chief Magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza dismissed the election petition filed by Namazzi’s political rival Jane Rachael Okia challenging her victory.

Okia had filed the petition saying Namazzi bribed voters by buying them alcohol, disrupting electoral process by causing commotion and campaigning on the poling day.

However, the magistrate ruled that the petitioner Okia did not adduce any evidence to prove electoral offences or iregularities.

He added that even if they added 135 invalid votes from 72 poling stations to NRM’S Jane Rachael Okia she wouldn’t have won the elections.

FDC ‘s Namazzi won the elections with 5361 votes while NRM’s Okia got 4773 votes.

The magistrate declined to award Namazzi costs saying awarding costs will scare other political women from filing petitions.