By Ruth Anderah

Three Court of Appeal justices have unanimously declared Musoke Hannington Nsereko Wakayima as the elected member of Parliament representing the people of Nansana Municipality.

In their ruling read by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Wakayima’s political rival Musoke Hamis Walusimbi filed the appeal out of time.

Walusimbi had filed an appeal challenging Wakayima’s election on grounds of academic qualification alleging that Wakayima used someone else’s documents to stand for the said position.

However, Walusimbi failed to convince the High Court in Kampala which exonerated Wakayima and he proceeded to the Court of Appeal to decide otherwise.

The Justices were Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, and Justice Irene Mulyagonja.