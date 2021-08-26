By Ruth Anderah

The Kampala High Court Judge Dr. Winfred Nabisinde has dismissed an application filed by Busiro North candidate Edgar Lubadde seeking to add new evidence in the election petition challenging the victory of Paul Nsubuga as the duly elected MP.

This is after lawyers representing one Lubade introduced new allegations that Busiro North MP Paul Nsubuga forged nomination signatures of his voters to second his nomination.

They had adduced an additional affidavit from Lubadde claiming that police investigations were carried out and found out that Hon Nsubuga did forge signatures of his voters and wanted the court to allow the said new evidence that is not contained in his initial petition.

Dr Nabisinde ruled that the application was filed out of time and that the allegations of forgery were not contained in the main petition.

Lubade who only managed to pull 199 votes against Nsubuga’s 21400 votes wants the court to nullify Nsubuga’s victory accusing him of forging academic documents that he submitted before the Electoral commission for nomination.

He further claims that the MP’s real name is Mukalazi Peter a son of the late Mathias Kibuuka and Agnes Nabawanuka of Kakooge village, Ssentema Parish, Kakiri Subcounty Wakiso District.