Court has declined to halt criminal proceedings against Makindye West Member of Parliament, Mr. Allan Ssewanyana, and his Kawempe North counterpart, Muhammad Ssegirinya.

The two legislators had filed an application before the High Court seeking a temporary suspension of proceedings to allow the Constitutional Court hear and dispose of a petition filed challenging the legality of their criminal trials both in the International Crimes Division and Masaka courts.

The MPs are charged with terrorism and murder in connection to the Masaka killings in 2021.

Justice Alice Komuhangi Kaukha has dismissed their application on grounds that it lacks merit since her court had already pronounced itself on the simultaneous trials and the confidential hearings of certain witnesses.

The Judge added that it would be an inconvenience and occasionally delay to the other four co-suspects jointly charged with the two legislators since they are still in jail.

Justice Kaukha has therefore ruled that the pre-trial hearing in which prosecution seeks to confirm the charges will proceed as scheduled, advising the legislators to ask for a stay in the Constitutional Court.

“I find that having disallowed the MPs’ application for Constitutional Reference of the same questions which are currently before the Constitutional Court because the application lacked merit, this court cannot again stay its own proceedings pending the Constitutional Court decision on the same matter. It would be a grave contradiction,” Justice Khaukha ruled.

Justice Khakha adjourned the amtter to October 24 for mention.