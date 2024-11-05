The High Court in Kampala has once again delayed the hearing of the trial in the murder case of businessman Henry Katanga. The 10th prosecution witness failed to appear in court on Tuesday.

Earlier in October 2024, the prosecution requested a two-week break to prepare additional witnesses.

The prosecution team, led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya apologized to Justice Isaac Muwata, explaining that their expected witness had traveled upcountry over the weekend and arrived late in Kampala, only to find the police’s exhibit store closed.

Muwaganya stated that, under these circumstances, the prosecution was unable to proceed with the hearing and requested an adjournment until Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The case involves Molly Katanga, and her two daughters Martha Nakwazi and Patricia Kakwanzi, who are charged with the alleged murder of the family head, Henry Katanga on November 2, 2024.

The group is also charged alongside the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and a male nurse, Charles Otai. Amanyire, Otai, and the Katanga daughters face charges of being accessories after the fact of murder and destroying evidence that could have been used by the prosecution to prove the alleged crime.

Molly Katanga remains incarcerated at Luzira Women’s Prison, where she follows the trial via Zoom. Her daughters, Amanyire, and Otai are out on bail.