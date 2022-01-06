By Ruth Anderah

The jailed senior accountant Francis Onebe who is accused of murdering his wife Asio Mary Immaculate Onebe has been denied bail by the Kampala High Court.

Onebe had filed an application seeking to be released on bail but the trial Judge Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa dismissed the application on grounds that he failed to satisfy the court that he will not abscond once released on bail and he is a flight risk.

The Judge further ruled that, Onebe also failed to convince court that he will not interfere with investigations while on bail.



Onebe had filed an application seeking to be released on bail on grounds that he is of an advanced age of 63 and his health cannot handle prison conditions having been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He wanted to be released on bail in order to receive treatment from hospitals in Nairobi and London.

In September, Onebe together with his home security guard Bonny Oriekot were arraigned before Makindye court and charged with the murder of Immaculate Onebe whose decomposing body was later discovered in a septic tank at the couple’s marital home in Mawanga Munyonyo in Makindye division.