By Ruth Anderah

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application filed by a section of Kyambogo University students who had sought to block the 17th graduation ceremony scheduled to take place on September 21st 2021 which is Tuesday next week.

The application has been dismissed with costs by the Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija on grounds that the accompanying affidavit was sworn without following the law.

Evidence before Court indicates that the said affidavit was not sworn before the Commissioner of Oaths as the law requires.

The students led by Kenneth Masereka wanted the three-day 2021 graduation ceremony halted pending the determination of their case where they are challenging the decision to exclude them from the graduation.

These, claim that their names were not included on the graduation list yet they had fulfilled all the requirements to graduate.

Meanwhile the lawyer representing the university Salasi Baguma has welcomed the ruling and confirmed that the graduation will have to go on as planned.