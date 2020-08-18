

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application filed by National Resistance Movement Party member Moses Banalekaki seeking to block the forth coming elections for its top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Banalekaki wanted the elections scheduled for August 20th blocked on grounds that CEC resolved not to nominate candidates for other positions such as representatives of Special Interest Groups particularly the Youth League, for which he intended to contest.

However, Justice Emmanuel Baguma has dismissed Banalekaki’s application saying there was no evidence to show any serious threat posed to him in case the Central Executive Committee elections are conducted.

Justice Baguma added that the NRM through its Director Legal Affairs Oscar Kihika clearly stated that CEC elections will be conducted in a phased manner and the elections of the Chairperson Youth League and other special interest groups were postponed to a later date which will not affect Banalekaki.

Two weeks ago, Banalekaki through his Advocates sued NRM seeking to block the forthcoming elections for the party’s top organ Central Executive Committee arguing that between May to July 2020, NRM through her top organ, Central Executive Committee passed a resolution to the effect that the party’s Electoral Commission exclusively nominates and conducts elections of candidates only for a few positions and leave out other positions of Special Interest Groups which would make CEC fully constituted.