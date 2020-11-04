Buganda road magistrates Court has dismissed a case in which the former Makerere University research, Dr Stella Nyanzi is accused of being a common nuisance to society.

The case has been dismissed by a grade one magistrate Ketty Acaa after the prosecution’s failure to produce witnesses in court.

She was jointly charged with two businessmen Godfrey Katongole and Newton Isaac.

Prosecution contended that Dr Nyanzi, Katongole, Newton, and others still at large on July 8 at Nakasero Market within Kampala City, behaved in a manner causing inconvenience to other people by carrying placards with inscriptions “We are tired of lockdown and using COVID-19 to violate human rights”; an act which was allegedly causing inconveniences to the public in the exercise of common rights.