By Ruth Anderah

Kampala High court has dismissed an election petition against Mohammed Nsereko and consequently declared him as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Kampala Central Division.

The decision to dismiss NUP Fred Nyanzi’s petition comes after the Electoral commission argued that there is no proof that he effectively served a copy of his petition to Nsereko as its required by the Parliamentary Election rules.

Justice Apinyi has concurred with the Electoral Commission lawyer Eric Sabiiti that Nyanzi did not comply with the court order to serve Nsereko the petition within 7 days .

Justice Apinyi has now thrown out the petition which she has described as incompetent but has made no orders to the costs.

Nyanzi who earlier lost an application to have a vote re-count in March has accused Nsereko of conniving with the Electoral body to commit several irregularities.

Among these irregularities he alleges is failure by EC officials to accurately tally results and include results of seven polling stations which Nyanzi believes were his strong holds in the final tally.

Nsereko Joins Kawempe North’s Muhammad Ssegirinya on the list of MPs the Electoral commission has fought for to retain their seats.