By Abubaker Kirunda

Court has dismissed the election petition against Jinja district council speaker Monica Kamagu.

The petition was filed at Jinja court by Abdallah Mujoma shortly after the speakership election in which he lost to Kamagu.

Mujoma in his petition contended that Kamagu was wrongly elected because she did not resign from her workplace as a government teacher.

However, the Grade One Magistrate at Jinja court Winfred Wamisimbi said Muoma filed the petition late and also wrongly accused the Chief administrative officer of Jinja he jointly sued with the Speaker.

Wasimbi consequently dismissed the petition with costs.

Mujoma however said he was not convinced with the judgment and will appeal against it.