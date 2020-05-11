Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has been granted bail by the High court Judge, Wilson Kwesiga.

Justice Kwesiga reviewed his earlier decision and approved Tumukunde’s wife Stellah Tumukunde, brother-in-law, Hannington Karuhanga and family friend Matthew Rukikaire as his substantial sureties.

Justice Kwesiga has ordered Tumukunde to sign Shs50 million non-cash bail, deposit his passport in court and his sureties to each execute a non-cash bond of Shs50 million.

The judge agreed with Tumukunde saying that given the nature of the offence he has been charged with, none of the military officers of his rank or above him, are willing to associate with him.

The judge also ordered that the said bail terms should be applied before the Magistrate court where Tumukunde is charged with offences of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Tumukunde has spent 6 weeks on remand at Luzira prison on charges of unlawful possession of guns, ammunition and treason.