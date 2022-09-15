A group of 40 Kenyan nationals who were arrested fishing in Uganda without licence have been sentenced to a fine of Shs700,000 each in default to serve a year imprisonment term after spending one and half months in custody.

While sentencing them, Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu said the sentence is to serve as a lesson to them and to deter other would-be offenders from committing the same offence.

She ruled that their acts of crossing the boundary to come and fish in Uganda deprived revenue to fish.

Prosecution states that on July 29th, 2022 on the waters of Lake Victoria in Namayingo district, the accused persons were found in possession of prohibited fish nets (mosquito nets).

Prosecution further states that all 40 Kenyans were found fishing in Uganda without licence.