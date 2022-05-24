Ruth Anderah

Makindye magistrate’s court has further remanded Francis Onebe accused of murdering his wife Immaculate Onebe Asio.

He has appeared before a grade one Magistrate John Paul Osaulo who further remanded him to Luzira prison until June 14th for committal before a chief magistrate Ann Sarah Basemera who was indisposed of today.

Onebe is jointy charged with his body guard Bony Oriekot.

Prosecution states that the two and others still at large during the month of January 2021, at Mawanga Zone LC1 in Munyonyo, Makindye Division in Kampala District, murdered Asio.

Asio’s remains were recovered in a septic tank at their residence in Munyonyo, Kampala District.

However, before her body was discovered, Onebe had reported his wife missing and begged anyone who had abducted her to return her dead or alive to him so that he could have closure.

The deceased had been reported to have disappeared from her home on January 6th 2021, and it was alleged that she was abducted by security operatives due to her political beliefs and belonging to the National Unity Platform Party.