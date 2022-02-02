By Gertrude Mutyaba

A Grade One Magistrate in Masaka Christine Nantege has ordered the state in the case against MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya to come up with the date on which the duo shall be committed to the High Court.

The Magistrate’s order comes after the defense counsel Shamim Malende informed court that during the last hearing, the state was asked to expedite the investigations into the matter before a six months remand period.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka alleges that the two legislators killed a one Joseph Bwanika who was a resident of Kisekka B, Kankamba Parish in Lwengo district on August 2 2021.

Malende also asked court to task the state to explain how far it has gone with the report on the alleged torture of the two accused persons.

The matter has been adjourned to February 22nd for further mention.