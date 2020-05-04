Businessman Abid Alam has been released on a cash bail of Shs3 million by Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Ketty Joan Acaa.

The magistrate ruled that the sureties are prominent businessmen and substantial who also bonded Shs100 million each not cash to ensure Alam’s return to court whenever needed.

The 3 sureties including fellow businessmen Prof. Sir Gordon Wavamuno who is his family friend and an honorary counsel of Hungary to Uganda, Owek Kaddu Kiberu and his uncle who is a former Buganda Kingdom minister, Owek Dr Rajni Tailor.

Abid Alarm who has been on remand at Kitalya prison since April 16th is jointly charged with 4 police officers attached to Wamala Regional police Headquarters in Mityana and Kassanda police station for unlawfully releasing confidential information regarding a case file to a suspect.

The 4 are said to have leaked vital information to businessman Abid Alam regarding a case which was being investigated at Kassanda police station in which the businessman is alleged to have terrorised Kassanda residents over a contentious piece of land.

The group which was arrested on April 9th by the State House Anti-corruption unit headed by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema includes 4 police officers; D/SP Wilber Osteen Wanyama , D/ASP Peter Muhanuzi Baitara, ASP Daniel Robert Ogwellan and D/Sgt Wilson Azale.