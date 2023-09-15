High Court Judge Esta Nambayo has issued an interim order halting the planned Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) delegates conference organised by the party chairman, Mr Wasswa Birigwa.

The main application, which questions the manner in which the said conference has been scheduled is slated for hearing on Monday, September 18.

The conference had been scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The petition to halt the conference was filed by Ntale Arafat Mwanje, Wante Jamal and Malick Ssazi who serve as the FDC chairperson in Namutumba, general secretary, Bugweri, and delegate respectively.

They claim Birigwa’s conference has been organised in a clumsy manner to embarrass their party as it does not pass the test of compliance with principles and laws governing political parties.

The applicants claim for other several reasons including the illegal notice calling for the delegates’ conference, leaving out responsible members of the party in the planning of the same, and failure to update the FDC register, a manifestation that the event had been organised in bad faith.