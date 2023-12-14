The Court of Appeal in Kampala on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against the sale of prime Muslim property within the city.

This follows a decision by the court, presided over by three justices, to allow an application by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) to stop businessman Justus Kyabahwa from seizing and selling their properties.

The request was based on a fraudulent land transaction that allegedly led Kyabahwa to a commercial court ruling condemning UMSC to pay him nearly Shs19 billion for failing to give vacant possession of a piece of land in Ssembabule.

The court, led by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Geoffrey Kiryabwire, and Irene Mulyagonja, will issue the detailed reasoning for their decision overturning that of their single colleague Justice Christopher Gashirabake at a later date.

UMSC had appealed Gashirabake’s decision, and the three-justice panel granted them temporary relief. This means Kyabahwa cannot seize the Muslim property until the appeal is heard and decided.