The hearing of a bail application filed by the Jinja District RDC Eric Joseph Sakwa seeking to be released pending his trial on manslaughter charges is ongoing.

Sakwa’s bail hearing is taking place via zoom conferencing technology between Jinja Magistrates court and Kirinya prison.

Sakwa was arraigned before Jinja magistrate court and charged with manslaughter, robbery and remanded to Kirinya Government Prison on May 24th.

Prosecution states that Sakwa and two others between March 22nd and April 17th at Lwanda village in Jinja District unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga.

Sakwa is jointly charged with Bumali Bazimbyewa, a resident of Mafubira Zone C in Mafubira Sub County in Jinja District and businessman, Mohammed Simba also from the same place.

Prosecution further states that Sakwa and his co-accused on March 22nd at Lwanda village in Jinja district stole Shs80,000, three crates of beers, eight trays of eggs, sachets of empire drinks and sodas valued at Shs429,000 from the property of Charles Isanga whom they reportedly subjected to actual violence prior to his death.

Sakwa’s co-accused are separately charged with malicious damage of property after having broken the glass counter of the deceased.