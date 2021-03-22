By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Court has issued criminal summons against businessman Abid Alam Muhamood for failing to appear in court today for hearing of a case in which he is accused of conspiring with police officers to defeat the course of justice.

The summons has been issued by a grade one magistrate Fedelis Owoa who ordered him to appear in court on April 7th.

Prosecution states Abid Alam conspired with Detective Osteen Wilber Wanyama Wamala Regional CID on April 8th 2020 between Mityana police station and Ntinda in Kampala to defeat the course of justice.

The officer who was in court today reportedly released to Alam, the prime suspect in the matter- confidential information about the case.

This was revealed after State House Anti-Corruption Unit received reports that Abid Alam’s agents had been involved in several atrocities like attempted murder and unlawful destruction of property in Bukoba, Kassanda District.

The agents reportedly injured several employees of Major Arthur Mugyenyi before destroying his three acres of banana plantations, two houses as well as killing animals and fleeing with several of them.