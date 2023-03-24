Buganda Road Court has issued criminal summons against Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya together with his two sureties to appear before court on April 21, 2023, for his trial to proceed on charges of incitement to violence.

Court has identified Ssegirinya’s securities as Bagonza Thomas and Apollo Ariho both LC3 Councillors of Wandegeya and Kasangati Town Council respectively.

Prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze applied for an extension of Criminal Summons to MP Ssegirinya and his sureties saying it is the second time the accused legislator is not appearing in court yet witnesses are always present.

Today, neither MP Ssegirinya nor his new Lawyer, Medard Lubega Ssegona appeared before court but Detective AIP Ocen Bosco Olukuwode, a prosecution witness from Gulu was present.

It is against this background that presiding Grade One Magistrate, Sienna Owomugisha summoned both MP Mohammed Ssegirinya and his surities emphasizing the consistent appearance of prosecution witnesses in court.

It is alleged that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Ssegirinya commonly known as Mr. Update made statements on his Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

He is quoted by prosecution to have posted a statement reading, “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

He has since denied the charges and is now out on bail.