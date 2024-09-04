Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Wednesday issued criminal summons against Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura, for their failure to appear in court for a mention hearing related to a common nuisance case against them.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi issued the summons, requiring them to appear before the court on October 2, 2024.

Ssemujju is jointly charged with 14 other members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party from the Katonga faction. The group, including two other MPs, is accused of disorderly conduct and obstructing pathways while planning an unauthorized procession to the Kenyan High Commission offices in Kampala. Their aim was to demand an explanation regarding the arrest of 36 of their party members in Kisumu, Kenya.

The 36 members, including a woman, were extradited to Uganda by Kenyan authorities and were subsequently charged with terrorism on July 29, 2024.

Other individuals involved in the incident include Kabale Municipality MP Kamara Nicholas, Doreen Nyanjura, and Kaija Harold.

According to the prosecution, the 14 suspects engaged in disorderly behavior and blocked pathways along Katonga Road in Kampala on August 5, 2024, causing inconvenience to others and constituting a common nuisance.