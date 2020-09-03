By Betty Ndagire

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued criminal summons to interdicted Makerere University senior administrative assistant after he failed to show up for judgment in a case where he is accused of molesting a student. Mr Edward Kisuze, a former faculty registrar at the college of Computing and Information Science is charged with attempted rape and indecent assault of Rachel Njoroge.

The trial magistrate, Ms Miriam Akello, was prompted to issue criminal summons for September 17, when the prosecutor informed court that Mr Kisuze was absent with no reason.

The accused’s troubles stem from a release of a photo that circulated on social media where Mr Kisuze was viewed allegedly forcing Njoroge a former student at the faculty into a sexual act. Ms Njoroge in her testimony, narrated the gruesome encounter with the registrar when she had gone to pick her transcript after graduation.

She testified that Kisuze locked her up in his office and forcibly started assaulting her. Prosecution contends that the incident happened at Makerere University on April 13, 2018, when the graduate went to certify her transcript and pick her recommendation letter.

Njoroge narrated that she was referred to room 507 for help. Later that evening she was given the transcript but as she was trying to look through, Kisuze allegedly rushed and locked the office door before molesting her. Mr Kisuze, in his defence in January this year, told court he is not and does not know the person whose photographs were circulating in the media showing Njoroge’s molestation incident.

He asserted that the allegations have been framed and intended to destroy his 20-year career and tarnish his name as well as to hurt his wife and children. Mr Kisuze testified that Njoroge is doing to him the same things she did to her high school teacher at St Mark Namagoma.

He added that Njoroge’s allegations that he strangled her, hit her to the cabin, slapped her and left her in pain and had bruises, are false since the medical officers told court they did not find any injury on her.