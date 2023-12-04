The Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued a second set of criminal summons against Molly Katanga and her daughter Martha Nkwanzi to face trial in connection with the murder of her husband, Henry Katanga.

This comes after Molly and Nkwanzi failed to honor the first set of summons issued on November 21, 2023, reportedly due to hospitalization at HIK and Roswell Hospitals, respectively.

Instead, the duo sent a team of lawyers, including Elison Karuhanga, Jet Tumwebaze, and Bruce Musinguzi, to inform the court that Molly Katanga is advised to remain under a doctor’s watch due to severe head and brain injuries, a hand fracture, and the recent surgery she underwent for these injuries.

The lawyers also presented a letter and photographs explaining Molly’s condition and her inability to attend court. Additionally, they stated that Martha Nkwanzi had just given birth and was suffering from postpartum effects, requiring close supervision at Roswell Hospital.

The lawyers promised to bring Molly and Nkwanzi to court as soon as they are well.

Based on this explanation, presiding Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza declined to issue an arrest warrant against the duo as requested by the ODPP. Instead, he extended the criminal summons, requiring them to appear in court on January 8, 2024.

In a packed courtroom, Katanga’s relatives wore T-shirts and held placards demanding justice for the murdered businessman

According to the DPP, Molly Katanga is wanted for the murder of her husband, Henry Katanga, while her daughter Martha Nkwanzi is accused of destroying evidence.

Meanwhile, the same court refused to hear a bail application by the three suspects charged in connection with Henry Katanga’s death. The court advised them to apply for bail in the High Court, which has jurisdiction over capital offenses.

The three suspects on remand include the deceased’s 31-year-old daughter, Kakwanza Patricia, charged with destroying evidence; 30-year-old Amanyire George, a shamba boy at the Katanga home; and Otai Charles, a health worker, both charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The prosecution alleges that Henry Katanga was shot dead on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya Chwa 2 Road, Nakawa Division, Kampala Capital City, by his 55-year-old wife, Molly Katanga.

Prosecution further states that Amanyire George and Otai Charles, a nursing officer at Kireka ‘B’ Cell Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, received or assisted other people known to them to be liable for an offense, in order to enable them to escape punishment.

Meanwhile, Henry Katanga’s mother, Millien Kyobuhoro, and his uncles have hired former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukuntana to represent them in the trial. This move has not been well received by the defense team.