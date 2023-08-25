Buganda Road Magistrates Court has lifted an arrest warrant that was issued against former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Dr. Kizza Besigye due to his failure to appear in court for further hearing of the incitement to violence case against him and Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, an activist.

The arrest warrant has been lifted by trial magistrate Asuman Muuhumuza after Dr. Besigye produced himself in court today.

Last month, court ordered police to immediately arrest Dr. Besigye and produce him in court on August 25, 2023, (today) for further hearing of his case.

Besigye and Mukaaku were arrested demonstrating against the sky-rocking commodity prices in the country.

The duo pleaded not guilty to one count of incitement to violence which prosecution contended was committed on June 14, 2022, at Kikuubo Shawurayako in Kampala City.

It is alleged that the duo without any unlawful excuse to hold an assembly addressed members of the public implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, an act that could result in violence and destruction of property.