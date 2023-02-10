The Land Division of the High Court has lifted an arrest warrant against pastor Justine Mugerwa over land wrangles against her late daughter Nakimuli Rebecca Mugerwa.

This after Pastor Justine, the Wife to pastor Tom Mugerwa of Mutundwe produced herself in Court on Friday, February 10 in the company of her lawyer Edward Sekabanja.

According to the affidavit sworn in by pastor Justine Mugerwa, she is not interested in pursuing her late daughter’s case Nakimuli Rebecca as she cannot get money for paying lawyers, has no defence, and that her health condition is not good being an elderly woman.

However, she has asked Justice Tadeo Asiimwe to give her time to first consult her family on who can replace the late daughter.

The late Nakimuli, City lawyer Felix Kintu Ntenza of Kintu Ntenza and Company Advocates, and others are accused of conniving to steal land belonging to a Kampala businessman Hajji Abdul Ddumba.

Others include; Kyeyune Emmy, Ssava Steven, Latter Day Investments Ltd, Seebunza Douglas, and Sam Ndiwalana.

The land in question is situated at Busingiri Nyanama Bunnamwaya in Wakiso district.

According to Hajji Abdul Ddumba, this case has been in court for about ten years before different Judicial officers.